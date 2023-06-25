A piece of history: Chip and Joanna Gaines put historic Waco Castle up for auction after renovations

The castle was purchased by Chip and Joanna Gaines in 2019. Now, the historic location will once again be up for sale to the public.

WACO, Texas — Want to own a piece of history? One famous Waco landmark can soon be yours.

The historic Cottonland Castle is now up for auction.

Originally starting construction in 1890, the home was turned into the landmark castle it has become in the early 1900's.

The historic home was purchased by Chip and Joanna Gaines in 2019, who hoped to restore the castle to once again be used as a home. After three years of renovations, chronicled on the show "Fixer Upper: The Castle", the landmark is once again up for sale.

Magnolia Realty lists the Historic Waco Castle at 6,176 square feet and having four bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms.

The castle was opened up for guests to tour in 2022, but now the Gaines' say they are "ready for someone new to write the next chapter in the historic home's history".

The auction will be held through Concierge Auctions. Bidding will open on July 20, 2023. More information on the specifics of the home and auction can be found on the Concierge Auctions website.