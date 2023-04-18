After years of little progress, Texas gun safety advocates see small openings for dialogue in the legislature

Bills that would limit access to firearms or ammunition likely won’t become law anytime soon. But there are signs of a middle ground on other issues.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — As someone who wants firearms better secured in a state that’s long balked at additional gun regulations, Leesa Ross expected opposition to some proposed laws as she headed into this legislative session. What she didn’t expect was more dialogue.

But after she testified at a Texas House committee hearing in support of designating August as “Firearm Safety Awareness Month,” two gun rights advocates she’d already met approached her to talk about the proposal.

Ross, who founded the organization Lock Arms for Life after one of her sons died in an accidental firearm discharge, agreed to sit down with the Gun Owners of America members about potentially working together in the future. She also plans to attend an event the group will soon host, where she will hand out free gun locks, the Texas Tribune reports.

It was a rare — and small — gesture of congeniality from seemingly opposite sides of one of the nations’ most fiercely contested debates. It came during the first Texas legislative session since the state’s worst school shooting in history in Uvalde.

Long-shot bills

The House Select Committee on Community Safety has already sent some bills to the full chamber, including a bill that would make an aggravated assault a first-degree felony when a person commits the assault as part of a mass shooting. Such assaults are currently prosecuted as second-degree felonies.

On Tuesday, the committee will hear testimony on House Bill 2744 from Rep. Tracy King, D-Batesville, that would require people to be 21 years old to purchase semi-automatic firearms — a priority proposal for some of the families of people killed in Uvalde last year.

Related Articles Thousands at the capitol demand gun control while Republican leaders stay skeptical of a red flag law

'We do have common ground'

Ross sees those conversations as a starting point — and, potentially, a constructive path forward. After all, in addition to also sitting on the Texas Gun Sense board, Ross is also a member of the National Rifle Association.

“We do have common ground,” Ross said. “I don’t think that any organization or any individual wants to have any more of these tragedies happening. It’s just coming together and figuring out ways that will be the best that we can all agree upon and make sure that we’re saving lives.”

Like Ross, several other people who advocate in the Texas Capitol year after year for what many Americans see as practical gun laws — like safe gun storage requirements — identified a change that has occurred this legislative session: a bit more conversation.

Nicole Golden, executive director of Texas Gun Sense and a supporter of bills that never gained traction in previous legislative sessions, has traded business cards with gun sellers and lobbyists this year.

Golden has been advocating for gun reform for a decade. Last legislative session, she recounted, bills got such little traction that there weren’t really opportunities to weigh in. This year, though, with bills actually getting hearings, she has already testified several times — and is hoping for more opportunities.

“We’re making some new alliances with people. I think there’s more nuance this session; it feels less black and white, pro or con,” Golden said. “It all really matters. You have to embrace the incremental nature of the work.”

Rick Briscoe, legislative director for Open Carry Texas, said he tries to encourage polite dialogue even on issues of fundamental disagreement.

Christina Delgado, a Texas advocacy associate for the Community Justice Action Fund, said conversations about ending gun deaths appear to be becoming more bipartisan as the scope and extent of gun violence’s impact on everyone’s lives has slowly crept into focus.

“People are realizing that the increase in the occurrences of gun violence is really stretching so far that it is affecting people much more closely,” Delgado said. “We’re going to start … to see a lot more of this happening, and I think that that’s one of the things that is pushing people to really realize, ‘Maybe I should start engaging in the conversation.’”

Tougher path forward in Texas senate

Thirteen of those bills Gutierrez highlighted at press conferences have been referred to committee. All but two of them have gone to the Senate State Affairs Committee. None had received a hearing, nor had one scheduled, as of Monday evening.

Gutierrez ran afoul of Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick two weeks ago when he pointed out that lack of traction during a debate on a bill aimed at restricting the drag shows children can attend. At one point, Gutierrez said he’s been all about protecting children during this session and “we haven’t done a whole lot of protecting the children when it comes to guns and ammunition.”

“I appreciate your interest in protecting kids,” Gutierrez told Sen. Bryan Hughes, R-Mineola, whose bill was being debated. “I sure could use your support in protecting the kids that are killed by gun violence in this state.”

Patrick hammered his gavel onto the sounding block once.

“Sen. Gutierrez, I’m going to give you one more warning,” Patrick told him. “That’s the last time. Stick to the topic of the issues that you’re asking questions on or you will not be recognized in the future, OK?”

At a press conference afterward, Gutierrez said the exchange was him “showing the hypocrisy” of Hughes’ legislation and Patrick prioritizing it.