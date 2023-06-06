Texas governor faces pushback over controversial campaign email

This comes on the heels of Gov. Greg Abbott ordering asylum seekers to be sent to a number of Democratic cities.

HOUSTON — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is facing backlash over an email sent out by his campaign asking, “Now, we want to know which sanctuary city should migrants go to next?”

The email touts the number of people sent from Texas to other parts of the country. It claimed that, so far, more than 19,000 people have been sent cities like Washington, D.C., New York, Chicago, Philadelphia and Denver.

The email then asks people to respond to the controversial question with a list of cities like Seattle, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

This is part of the governor's attempt to make the federal government more responsive to migrant issues. But, the League of United Latin American Citizens said it comes at the cost of human lives.

"This kind of language puts a target squarely on our backs," said LULAC National Immigration Chair Lydia Guzman. "We know what this is about. This is nothing more and nothing less than political posturing. We want it to stop. Governor Abbott, this is un-American, it's un-Christian. Stop this rhetoric now."

Guzman went on to call the email racist.

KHOU 11 reached out to the governor's office for comment. At the time this story was posted, we had yet to hear back.