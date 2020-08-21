There are multiple videos and pictures of the fire and large plume of smoke. A crew is headed to the scene to gather more details.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Fire crews are being dispatched to an explosion near the city's Port and refinery row. Officials tell 3News at least one person suffered severe burns in the explosion.

Fire Chief for the City of Corpus Christi, Robert Rocha, says RTFC and CCFD are on the scene near Lantana and Up River Road.

One person was taken to Bay Area Hospital by helicopter and several others by ambulance.

