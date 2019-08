EL PASO, Texas — >> CLICK HERE TO ORDER YOUR SHIRT <<

After the devastating mass shooting in El Paso, many of our viewers have asked how they can help the victims.

KHOU has a unique solution. We’ve partnered with a Texas-based clothing company to create the “Don’t Hate in My State” T-shirt.

All proceeds from the sale will go to the El Paso Victims Relief Fund.

