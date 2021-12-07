Man killed, son wounded in possible road rage on U.S. 75 service road, police say

Officers responded about 10 p.m. Monday to the North Central Expressway to Woodall Rodgers ramp, where they found Carl Edmiston inside his car.

DALLAS — A 54-year-old man was shot and killed in a possible road rage incident near downtown Dallas on Monday night, the second fatal shooting along U.S. 75 in Dallas over the last week, police said.

The victim's son, a child, was also shot in the leg during the incident and survived, according to a police news release.

Police identified the man who died as Carl Edmiston.

Officers responded about 10 p.m. Monday to the North Central Expressway to Woodall Rodgers ramp, where they found Edmiston inside his car.

Edmiston had been shot, police said. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Police said they learned that Edmiston and the suspect were in a road rage dispute before the shooting. After shooting Edmiston, the suspect continued north on North Central Expressway in a dark-color vehicle, the news release said.

No one has been arrested, and police have not identified any witnesses.

Police were still investigating the shooting Tuesday morning. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call detective Chad Murphy at 214-671-3679 or chad.murphy@dallascityhall.com.

Crime Stoppers will offer up $5,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment. Crime Stoppers can be submitted via phone to 214-373-TIPS.

Road rage incident on Dec. 2

On Thursday, a 37-year-old man was shot and killed in an apparent road rage incident near the North Central Expressway service road and Forest Lane, in north Dallas.

Police said a person began shooting at someone on the highway before the two vehicles pulled onto the service road, where more shots were fired. A 34-year-old suspect, Isaias Perez, has been arrested. The victim's name has not been released.

Drunken driving crash

Also on North Central Expressway in recent days, two people died in a suspected drunken driving crash near Fitzhugh Avenue early Sunday morning.

Police said a stalled car in the middle of the highway led to the five-car wreck about 2:20 a.m.

Two people were arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated: Grayson Tsai Meu Chong, 24 and Jose Salazar-Reza, 28. Marsalis Brown, 31, who crashed into the victims' vehicle, faces two counts of intoxication manslaughter, police said.