SAN ANTONIO -- A federal judge's order now applies to children six and under.

The government has selected Catholic Charities as one of four groups to help in the reunions. The non-profit’s CEO says they may reunite up to 400 children alone.

They're beginning tonight by helping two Honduran mothers find their children. Clothing and food are needed to help the families.

To help Catholic Charities, visit their GoFundMe here.

