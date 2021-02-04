According to the Austin Fire Department, a campfire from a nearby homeless camp extended to the iconic landmark Thursday night.

AUSTIN, Texas — A fire on Thursday night caused damage to Downtown Austin’s historic Buford Fire Tower at Cesar Chavez and Colorado Street.

AFD said the damage is mostly contained to the exterior and windows and the department ruled the cause of the fire "incendiary," or intentionally set. The circumstances are still under investigation.

The damage is estimated at $12,000 to the tower and $200 to the personal content in the camp.

The Buford Tower was built in 1930 as a drill tower for AFD and now serves as a bell tower and landmark. It has been on the National Register of Historic Places since 2016.

After the incident on Thursday, Austin City Councilmember Mackenzie Kelly said she was "astonished" by makeshift campsites next to the tower. She urged Austinites to vote in favor of Proposition B in the upcoming May 1 election, calling it "a public safety issue."

The proposition asks voters whether to reinstate the City's ban on homeless camping and was added to the May ballot after a successful petition.

Local Democrats have launched a campaign against the measure, saying it would be a step in the wrong direction for people experiencing homelessness in Austin. Austin Mayor Steve Adler has said he believes the vote will be "close."

Friday morning, fire crews responded to a separate fire at the State homeless camp on the Bastrop Highway. Damage was reported at four units but there were no reported injuries and the cause remains undetermined.