Bentley's Law: New Texas law will force drunk drivers who kill parents to pay child support

HOUSTON — A new Texas law will force drunk drivers who kill parents to pay child support.

Bentley's law, which is named after a drunken driving victim's surviving son, would require people convicted of intoxication manslaughter to pay restitution.

Payments would begin a year after the defendant is released from prison and continue until all of the victims' surviving children turned 18.

Supporters of the bill hope it will deter drivers from getting behind the wheel after they've had too much to drink.

The Texas bill was signed during this session.

Why is it called Bentley's law?

On April 13, 2021, a knock at the door changed Cecilia Williams's life forever according to a report from KSDK, KHOU 11’s sister station in St. Louis, Mo.

"I got up out of bed to an officer and a state trooper standing at my door,” Williams said. “What they told me I didn't expect."

Williams' son, daughter-in-law and grandson were killed when they were hit by a drunken driver along Highway 30 in Jefferson County.

"They repeatedly told me that they had died in a fiery crash,” she said.

It was at that moment that Williams decided something had to change.

"I made a promise to my kids, and my grandson, and other people that I was going to do what I could to stop people from driving under the influence,” Williams said.

Working with local legislators she drew up legislation that has become known as “Bentley's Law.”

"It requires drunk drivers who kill a parent or parents to pay a child maintenance,” Williams said. “That child maintenance will go until the child or children turns 18 unless they seek a secondary education."

Tennessee became the first state to sign Bentley’s Law into law in July 2022 and similar legislation has been introduced in numerous other states.

"I'm hoping that by December we have all of the states in the United States,” Williams said.