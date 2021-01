Austin doctor shot, killed by another doctor during 6-hour hostage situation, police confirm

Dr. Katherine Lindley Dodson was killed by Dr. Bharat Narumanchi during the SWAT standoff, according to APD.

The Austin Police Department has confirmed that two people are dead following a reported hostage situation at a pediatrician's office that lasted about six hours.

APD said Wednesday that the victim from this incident is Dr. Katherine Lindley Dodson, 43. The suspect, according to APD, is Dr. Bharat Narumanchi, 43.

The APD said the SWAT situation happened at 1912 W. 35th St. near MoPac Expressway and 35th Street, which is the same location as Children's Medical Group, a pediatric office.

Police provided details about the incident in a press briefing just after 11 p.m. Jan. 27. APD said that it ultimately sent a robot unit into the building and, through the unit's camera, officers were able to identify a victim. At that point, the SWAT team entered the building and found two people – "one that was originally inside the building and one that was not" – both dead.

Initial reports indicated the suspect may have entered a medical office, Children's Medical Group, and taken an unknown number of people hostage. As of 8 p.m., police could only confirm it was an ongoing and active SWAT situation at a commercial building. The SWAT situation is now over.

KVUE's Tony Plohetski and Luis de Leon were on the scene from the beginning when officials reported a heavy police presence, including members of the SWAT team, was working on the 1900 block of West 35th St.

The following is a timeline of the situation as information came into the KVUE newsroom:

11:10 p.m. – APD provides a press briefing, confirming that two people are dead following the six-hour SWAT situation.

10 p.m. – Tony Plohetski and Luis de Leon join KVUE live from the scene for the KVUE newscast at 10 p.m.

9:40 p.m. – A negotiator continues to try to contact the suspect. "I know you have helped so many children. We want that to be your legacy. Please make that possible," the negotiator says.

9:30 p.m. – Authorities on the scene say it has been at least two hours since they have had any contact with the suspect.

9:20 p.m. – A female negotiator is on a bullhorn, asking the suspect to answer. She says the suspect specifically asked police to call and that officers have been trying to reach him. "We know you have a lot going on in your life. We know you have been helping children your whole life," the negotiator says.

9 p.m. – The reported hostage situation enters its third hour. Negotiators continue to attempt to contact the suspect.

8:20 p.m. – Tony Plohetski tweets that the suspect in the reported hostage situation appears to be a doctor, based on audible transmissions to the suspect from APD.

"You don't deserve to go through this ... for all you have done for others ... that is why I want to help you work through this. You have saved a lot of lives," one negotiator says.

8 p.m. – An APD officer provides an update on the ongoing situation. The officer says it remains an active and ongoing SWAT situation at a commercial building but is unable to confirm whether it is a doctor's office. The officer is also unable to confirm how many hostages there may be inside.

The officer says that APD responded to what was initially a "disturbance at a building" 911 call and that a few nearby homes were evacuated.

The officer also says that APD, the Travis County Sheriff's Office, the Austin Fire Department and Austin-Travis County EMS are all on the scene.

Residents are encouraged to stay away from the area within a two- to three-block range.

7:45 p.m. – SWAT negotiators call to the suspect on a bullhorn, urging him to answer his phone or text. The message indicates at least one doctor is among the reported hostages, Tony Plohetski tweets.

7:40 p.m. – Luis de Leon speaks to a witness on the scene who works at a dentist's office next door to the situation. She told de Leon that the situation began to unfold around 4:15 p.m. Around that time, she said one of her office's hygienists said there might be someone with a gun next door.

The witness said she and her coworkers shut the windows and made sure the door was locked at their office. Then, as she was looking out the door to try to see anything, she spotted a group of people.

"A whole group of people from next door had gotten free. I guess they escaped out the back door is what they said," she said.

She said she and her coworkers opened the door for the group to let them into their office for shelter.

"And I just opened the door and I was like, 'Come here, come here, come here.' So, they came in and they were panicked, obviously, crying like, so upset. And so the three front desk girls had a gun like, waved in their face and they were told to lock the doors," the witness told de Leon.

The group told the witness that they were on the phone with the police, who instructed them to stay on the ground until they arrived. Once police arrived, the group was able to safely exit the building.

6:45 p.m. – APD's Mobile Command Center has arrived on the scene, KVUE's Luis de Leon reports.

6 p.m. – KVUE Senior Reporter Tony Plohetski arrives on the scene of a reported hostage situation and reports a heavy police presence, including SWAT officers, at a doctor's office. Initial reports state there could be as many as five hostages.

5:45 p.m. – Officials say a heavy police presence, including members of the SWAT team, is working on the 1900 block of West 35th St.

