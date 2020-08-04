SAN ANTONIO — A child abduction alert was issued by the Texas Amber Alert Network early Wednesday morning.

The San Antonio Police Department is searching for Amisty Serenity Danielle Monrreal, 12.

Police described the little girl has a white, Hispanic female who is five feet tall and weighs about 90 pounds. She has brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with #45 on the front along with blue jeans and black/gray Jordan tennis shoes. She has highlights in her hair.

Law enforcement officials believe this child is in grave or immediate danger. They did not immediately provide further details.

Monrreal was last seen at 200 Barrett Place southwest of downtown San Antonio at about 10 p.m. Tuesday.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call SAPD's Missing Persons division at 210-207-7660.