AMBER Alert activated for 2-year-old girl believed abducted during car theft

Irving Police are searching for 2-year-old Timba Lopez.

IRVING, Texas — Irving police have activated an AMBER Alert for a missing 2-year-old child believed to have been abducted during an apparent car theft.

According to authorities, 2-year-old Timba Lopez was inside a 2003 gray Mercedes when it was taken from a CVS store near Story Road and SH 183.

Police said the suspect was described as a Hispanic man between 40 and 50 years old with a receding hair line. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and work boots.

Police believe the suspect is driving the Mercedes, similar to the one pictured below, which they said has dark tint and gray tape on the rear bumper. The license plate is NSD9981.