The incident occurred just after 2 p.m. Thursday.

AUSTIN, Texas — Officials at Austin Bergstrom International Airport and Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) say an American Airlines employee died at one of the airport's gates Thursday afternoon after a ground service vehicle hit a jet bridge.

ATCEMS confirmed that medics were dispatched for a call just after 2 p.m. Thursday. A spokesperson with the airport said the incident happened at Gate 24 and the call was regarding an employee.

ATCEMS said the individual was pronounced dead at the scene from "traumatic injuries."

Austin PD says that they are analyzing if the incident could be classified as a vehicular homicide, but right now, the incident is being ruled an accidental death.

Austin Bergstrom International Airport released a statement Thursday saying that the incident will not effect the operations at the airport.

American Airlines also released a statement on the matter:

“We are devastated by the accident involving a team member at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS). Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and our local team members. We are focused on ensuring that all involved have the support they need during this difficult time.”