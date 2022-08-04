'It's a horrible tragedy' | Man accidently shot, killed in apartment complex near Texas Southern University, police say

The victim hasn't been identified and it's not confirmed if he was a TSU student. Police say most residents at the complex attend the university.

HOUSTON — A man was pronounced dead at a hospital after an accidental shooting Thursday night, Houston police say.

The victim hasn't been identified. It happened at an apartment complex near Texas Southern University. An HPD lieutenant said he was told the majority of people living there are TSU students.

The shooting took place around 11 p.m. in the 3600 block of Rosewood Street.

According to police, a friend wanted to show a pistol that was believed to be unloaded. The gun went off at some point, hitting the victim somewhere on his side.

HPD Lt. R. Wilkens said many people stepped in trying to help

"[The man's friends] immediately tried to help him, rendered first aid as best as they could," he said. "They went downstairs fast, got him into a car, called 911. Other people tried to help."

Paramedics arrived as the victim's friends were trying to drive away with him in a vehicle. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police are investigating the shooting, and they say everyone involved has been cooperating.

"Really, it's a horrible tragedy, so prayers for anybody involved," said Lt. Wilkens.