'They dropped the ball' | Texas mom withdraws immunocompromised son from school as COVID surges

"He can't go. He can't be around all these people," Linda Dear said.



With the coronavirus causing schools to close and no virtual option, she didn't want to take that risk.



"They dropped the ball on my son, and they took his,” Linda Dear said. “He worked so hard to get where he was at, and they just took it from him. They just took it.”



Disability Rights Attorney Dustin Rynders said children with disabilities need access to in-person instruction.



"Families are having to make impossible choices about whether their child should receive an education or should remain alive, and it's discrimination against people with disabilities,” Rynders said.



For now, Linda Dear is keeping her son at home, but she feels disappointed in the district’s decision to let her son go.



"I would rather him live and be OK and not sick and have it, you know, have it, having a diploma or a certificate of completion. His life's just more important," Linda Dear said.



Disability Rights Texas has filed a lawsuit against Gov. Greg Abbott and the Texas Education Agency in efforts to overturn the ban on mask mandates. They hope to get students who are immunocompromised to attend school safely.