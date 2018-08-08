HOUSTON - Southeast Texas firefighters were on their way to California to assist fire crews already on the ground battling at least 18 wildfires.

Firefighters from Porter and Galveston fire departments were set to arrive in California on Wednesday afternoon.

They are joining more 14,000 firefighters on the front lines as they try gain some control of the out-of-control wildfires.

For at least the next 14 days the men will call California home.

They’re among 90 firefighters in Texas heading west to help crews tackle the largest fire in California’s history as it continues to rage out of control.

Brandon Shafer with the Porter Fire Department said going to help means a lot.

“This is the first time that we’ve ever been out of the state to assist another state with an assignment. Pretty much going over and making a difference,” Shafer said.

The Mendocino Complex Fire has burned an area roughly the size of San Antonio.

These firefighters are anxious and ready for some grueling work.

“I’m understanding that we might be working a 24-on, 24-off schedule, so a lot of long hours. Like I said, we just want to get there and help those guys," said Bryan Lee, a 15-year veteran with the Galveston Fire Department.

Lee said crews need to witness the conditions firsthand to fully grasp the magnitude of these fires.

“It’s kind of a flip from what we’re used to, but we do a lot of training to get ready for it,” Lee said.

They’re just happy to return the favor to firefighters who spent time in and around the Houston area after Harvey.

“So it is a ‘they scratched our backs, we’re going to go scratch their back,’ so those guys can get some rest," Lee said.

Firefighters from Baytown and Webster fire departments will also join those Texas firefighters in California.

They will all start their work on Thursday.

