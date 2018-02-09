HOUSTON - Texas EquuSearch says they found the van that belongs to a missing woman who vanished while searching for her missing brother.

The van was picked up by a wrecker at about 2 a.m. Thursday off 11 Mile Road in Galveston. The vehicle was torched, according to Tim Miller.

Rogelio Escobar, 65, was last seen Sunday, August 26, 2018. On Tuesday, his 61-year-old sister, Dinora Escobar, went over to his house to look for him and disappeared too.

READ: Sister disappears while looking for missing brother in southwest Houston

Police and volunteers have been actively searching for the siblings. On Saturday, crews walked the area of Hiram Clark and West Orem Drive to search for the pair.

Houston Police say homicide investigators are involved in the case. Anyone with information is urged to contact HPD.

© 2018 KHOU