'All-clear' given after lockdown at Texas City High School, district says

TEXAS CITY, Texas — Texas City High School was on lockdown due to a potential threat Wednesday morning, according to an alert on the district’s website. An 'all-clear' has been given as of 9:45 a.m.

The Texas City Office of Emergency Management said that a call was made to the Texas City Police Department about someone being in the bathroom at the high school with a gun. That is when the campus was placed on lockdown.

According to the alert, all the doors were locked, no one was allowed inside and students and staff were to remain where they are at until an all-clear was given.

The district urged those concerned not to come to the campus. The school is on 9th Avenue near 14th Avenue.

Texas City police eventually traced the call to a number that has been making hoax threats all around the country, officials said.

"A call was made to the Texas City Police Department today that someone was in a bathroom at Texas City High School with a gun. TCPD immediately responded and the campus was placed on a lockdown.

"TCPD traced the call to a number that has been making hoax threats like this all around the country. Texas City ISD and TCPD will always take threats seriously. As a precaution, every room at TCHS was cleared before releasing the lockdown.

"Thank you for your patience during this event. We know that many students were truly frightened. Our counseling team is available to students should they have a need."

Happening now: Texas City High School is in a lockdown because of reported potential threat. “Everyone is safe,” according to @TexasCityEM but police remain on scene. @KHOU https://t.co/DVRixgMG8q — Victor Jacobo (@victorjacobo_) August 30, 2023