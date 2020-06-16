Teen shot, killed after playing basketball with friends: police

HOUSTON — A teenager was shot and killed after playing basketball with his friends Tuesday afternoon, according to Houston police.
Police said the 16-year-old, who had a handgun, was shot after the group went inside after playing in the Sunnyside area.
He was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital, where he died.
Police said it appears the shooting was an accident and right now they don’t anticipate filing any charges.
