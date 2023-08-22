18-year-old killed after Mercedes bursts into flames following crash in The Woodlands

Witnesses said the driver was likely speeding before he crashed into the woods.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas — A deadly crash in The Woodlands turned into a massive fireball late Monday night.

The crash happened at the intersection of College Park Drive and FM 1488 when witnesses called 911 and said a car exploded into a ball of flames and set a wooded area on fire.

Witnesses told Texas DPS troopers that an 18-year-old in a Mercedes-Benz was likely speeding when his car left the road. DPS determined the 18-year-old drove straight into the woods, hitting a utility pole and a tree before his car was engulfed in flames.

The Woodlands and Needham Fire Departments were able to quickly extinguish the fire. Officials haven't identified the 18-year-old but said he lived in The Woodlands.