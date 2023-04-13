Watch: Tall Ships® Galveston Festival kicks off with Parade of Sails

The majestic ships are sailing along the Seawall and back to East Beach before heading to the port for the weekend festivities.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GALVESTON, Texas — The 2023 Tall Ships® Galveston Festival is underway and will continue through the weekend with several special events.

The festival kicked off Thursday with the Tall Ships® Galveston Parade of Sails. The majestic ships sailed along the Seawall and back to the East Beach before heading to the port for the weekend festivities.

Galveston is one of three ports participating in the TALL SHIPS CHALLENGE® Gulf Coast 2023 Series. It features a fleet of ships in friendly competition across the Gulf of Mexico as they visit other participating cities.

The events across the country provide a unique opportunity for people to meet with the tall ship crews or enjoy sail-away excursions.

Tall Ships Festival

The ships will be docked in the port and open to the public all weekend. Each ship has its own educational program and mission, providing the public with a wide array of ways to participate and sail.

There will also be dockside exhibits, music and food.

WHEN: Friday, Saturday and Sunday

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

WHERE:

TICKET PRICES

Admission and boarding

Adult – $30

Adult Fast Pass – $80: Fast Pass tickets give access to onboard tours ahead of the general admission line.

Youth (7-12) – $20

Youth (7-12) Fast Pass – $35

Children 6 & Under – Free

Admission only (No boarding)

Adult – $20

Youth (7-12) – $15

Children 6 & Under – Free

Seagull II Ship Viewing Tours

Galveston Historical Foundation’s Seagull II will offer special tours of the historic waterfront with waterside views of the ships. You might see the ships in action during daysails or twilight sails. Dolphins are also a common sight in the bay.

Tickets

Daytime tour: $40 per person

Twilight tour: $50 per person

Day Sails

Tickets are going fast for the opportunity to sail on one of the visiting ships.

At last check, tickets for daysails onboard the Biloxi Schooner were still available for $125 per person.

All three nights of the twilight sails are sold out.

Movie Night on the Pier

The movie nights are Friday, Saturday and Sunday are at sunset. (approximately 7:30 p.m.)

Bring your blanket, chairs, and picnics for nautical-themed family-friendly movies on the pier.

Schedule

Friday: "Muppets Treasure Island"

Saturday: "Master and Commander"

Sunday: "Captains Courageous"

Admission is free.

You can also enjoy free shows by Cirque La Vie from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. each night.

The Pirate Play Zone for younger kids is open nightly until 7:30 p.m.

The ships will not be available for boarding after 6 p.m.

Paid parking locations

Prohibited items

To keep everyone safe, please note the following items are prohibited inside the festival area:

Firearms or knives

Fireworks

Drones

Illegal drugs

Large bags

Large coolers (Small coolers no larger than 5 quarts are allowed)

Pop-up tents or canopies

Cans, glass containers

Pets (excluding certified service animals)

Bicycles

Guests are not allowed to bring their own food or drink. (Baby food and formula are exceptions.)

Reminder: There will be no storage of bags.

All attendees will be screened, including personal belongings, bags, and purses.

Attendees may bring an umbrella, but they may not use the umbrella while onboard a tall ship during a tour.