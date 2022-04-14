TABC revokes Houston bar's liquor license after investigating allegations of sex trafficking, prostitution

The investigation into the Vegas Nightclub on West Hardy began after multiple women working there claimed prostitution and human trafficking were happening.

HOUSTON — The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission has permanently pulled the liquor license of a north Houston bar after investigating allegations of human trafficking and prostitution. They say criminal charges have also been filed against several suspects from the Vegas Nightclub.

Investigators with TABC’s Special Investigations Unit said they spoke with multiple women believed to be working at the small bar at 12629 W. Hardy Road. They said the bar was operating as a "brothel."

“Prostitution is one of the leading indicators of even more serious organized criminal activity, including human trafficking," TABC Executive Director Bentley Nettles said in a statement. "TABC will continue to actively investigate and put a stop to any criminal activity taking place in the businesses we license.”

TABC Victim Services offered assistance to all of the possible victims of human trafficking identified that night, agency representatives said in the statement.

Investigators initially served the bar owner with an emergency order requiring them to stop all alcohol and service for 90 days. Further investigation led them to cancel the license permanently.

The suspects charged in connection with the case have not been identified.

The case remains under investigation.

Joining TABC on the investigation were the Texas Department of Public Safety’s Criminal Investigations Division, FBI, Harris County Constable’s Office – Precinct 1, U.S. Department of State and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

