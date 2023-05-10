Swinging Door in Richmond will close its doors after 50 years of good BBQ and even better memories

"I started out with 12 chairs inside and a little patio. It was a dinky little place, but it was mine. Dad and I built it, and I ran it," owner Steve Onstad said.

RICHMOND, Texas — Long before fancypants barbecue joints became all the rage with foodies across Texas, folks in Fort Bend County were flocking to the Swinging Door in Richmond.

The local landmark on FM 359 opened on Labor Day back in 1973 and its "down home, back-to-basics" barbecue still draws crowds 50 years later.

"I started out with 12 chairs inside and a little patio. It was a dinky little place, but it was mine. Dad and I built it, and I ran it," owner Steve Onstad said on the restaurant's website.

Richmond was a little country town back then and Onstad said moving there as a boy was a culture shock.

"There were no sidewalks, no neighbors. We learned to ride horses, raise animals, and it was big-time to go to Schultz's store to get a Coke and an ice cream sandwich."

Richmond gradually changed over the years and the Swinging Door grew with it, adding an adjacent dance hall to accommodate bigger crowds.

"To make it worth people's while to drive out, I decided to make The Swinging Door a complete package where folks could eat, dance and listen to live music."

Word spread and soon people were coming from all around to enjoy the pecan-smoked brisket, ribs, sausage and all the fixins.

It's been a go-to spot for five decades for family birthdays, anniversaries and graduations. People who grew up eating there now bring their grandkids.

From pro athletes to Hollywood stars, even a Saudi prince or two, Onstad is happy to dish up good memories with his "Bar-B-Que."

Back in the "Luv Ya Blue" days, the Houston Oilers came often, but it was QB Dan Pastorini's date who drew the most attention. Onstad said customers "like to fell out of their chairs" when he walked in with Farrah Fawcett one night.

"She was just as pretty in person as in her photos and so nice," Onstad remembers.

He said the Monday Night Football crew of Don Meredith, Howard Cosell and Frank Gifford dropped by and so did the famous singing family The Osmond Brothers.

But it's the Richmond community and longtime employees Onstad will miss most when he closes those swinging doors for the last time. He made the announcement recently on the restaurant's Facebook page, saying he's ready to move on to a new chapter.

"Being a huge part Fort Bend County the past 50 years I want to give a big THANK YOU to all of our wonderful customers, customers that became friends, friends that became family and especially all my employees throughout the years that created the backbone of this establishment.

"It has been a honor to be a part of the last 50 years of memories. We have been blessed to have been of service to this area. However, this old BBQ guy has decided to move on to another chapter in life, that being said Swinging Door is closing its doors. We do not have an exact date yet but within the next few weeks. Look forward to seeing yall soon."

Hundreds of customers commented on the post.

"This place is a core memory for me. You will be SO missed."

"I live in the UK but any time we come visit family in Richmond, you’ve always been on the “must visit” list."

"We returned many times over the next 35 years and will miss the food and all the fun times we have enjoyed. Thanks to Steve for all he gave back to the community over the years."

"My children were born and raised on Swinging Door Barbeque!!!"

"Growing up here, Swinging Door was a part of my childhood, and now my adulthood. You’ve been a part of such key moments in our family and I will always say this is the best BBQ around. Thank you for your commitment to this community Steven Onstad."

Onstad said the Swinging Door will close its doors for good after serving up a special Mother's Day buffet on Sunday, May 14. So there's still a little time to swing by to enjoy this "Texas BBQ legend."