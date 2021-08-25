HPD: Teen taken into custody after crashing BMW into home in northwest Houston

Police said officers were responding to a call about a suspicious vehicle when they spotted a BMW SUV traveling at a high rate of speed.

HOUSTON — A teenage driver is in custody after a crash early Wednesday in northwest Houston.

It happened at about 3:15 a.m. in the 800 block of Judiway in the Oak Forest area.

Police said officers were responding to a call about a suspicious vehicle when they spotted a BMW SUV traveling at a high rate of speed. By the time the officer caught up, the vehicle had already wrecked into a home.

No injuries were reported, and the driver was taken into custody.