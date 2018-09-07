PORTLAND, Oregon – A murder suspect wanted in Harris County was arrested on Friday after he arrived in Portland on a flight from Japan.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested Naim Muhammad Abdullah, 31, at the Portland International Airport.

Once his flight from Tokyo landed on Friday, he was escorted to an inspection area where officers positively identified him as the subject of an outstanding warrant on a murder charge.

Abdullah is accused of shooting and killing a man at an apartment complex in west Houston back in May of 2017.

The victim in the shooting was 30-year-old Andre DeVon Ford. Authorities said he died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Ford was from Killeen, Texas and enlisted in the United States Army in 2006. His family says he served in Iraq and was married with four children.

Andre DeVon Ford

