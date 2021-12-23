Sugar Land police searching for suspect in deadly hit-and-run

Police released video of the suspect's vehicle after the incident Monday night along the Southwest Freeway near South Parkway.

SUGAR LAND, Texas — Sugar Land police have released surveillance video of a vehicle investigators said was involved in a deadly hit-and-run earlier this week.

It happened just before 9 p.m. Monday on the northbound service road of the Southwest Freeway near South Parkway.

Investigators said a man was walking there when he was struck by a vehicle.

Police said the driver kept going, and the man was later pronounced dead at the scene. The victim has been identified as Austin Reese, 37.

The suspect was driving a light-colored 2003-2004 Pontiac Vibe, according to detectives. In the video, the hatchback vehicle appears to have serious damage on the front right side. There is also a sticker in the right lower corner of the back window.

Shortly after the crash, investigators said the vehicle was spotted at a nearby gas station. They believe it was being driven by a man.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, please call the Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at 281-342-TIPS.