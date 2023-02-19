Fort Bend ISD holds special events to commemorate 5 years since 'Sugar Land 95' discovery

Fort Bend ISD and the community teamed up to honor the "Sugar Land 95" on Sunday with an art exhibit and vigil.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — The Fort Bend Independent School District James Reese Technical and Career Center was under construction when the bodies of 95 people were found in 2018. They are believed to be part of a convict-leasing program that began in the late 1800s.

Most of the "Sugar Land 95" convict workers were black -- convicted of questionable, if not made up, crimes. The system was unjust, providing plantation owners with cheap labor. Some said it was a continuation of slavery after the end of the Civil War.

On Sunday, Fort Bend ISD and the community teamed up to host a pair of events to commemorate the five-year anniversary of the discovery.

First, an art show was held to pay tribute to the historic discovery. Later, a community vigil was held with live performances by Gregory "Saxman" Daniels and FBISD students.

During the vigil, candles represented the 95 people buried in the graves beneath them. So far, none of the Sugar Land 95 have been identified but work is happening to put names with the bodies.

Reginald Moore was the voice for the 95 before they were even found.

"What he had been saying all along was true," his wife, Marilyn Moore, said. "They were working in sugar cane fields."

History is a harsh reality. Some of the Sugar Land 95 could have been freed slaves caught up in an unjust system.

"Arrested for minor things. For instance, spitting on the sidewalk or not having a job," Moore said.

Fort Bend ISD's Chassidy Olainu-Alade said the history was buried with the people who lived through it.

"How does history change when new information or sources are found?" Olainu-Alade said. "Nothing in our curriculum or in our resources pointed to the history of convict leasing and so it was a true learning opportunity."

Students are learning about the past and making sure the Sugar Land 95 live on.