GALVESTON, Texas -- Heavy rains have brought street flooding to Galveston and some of the coastal communities Monday morning.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Galveston, Brazoria, Chambers and Matagorda counties until 1:30 p.m. Monday with heavy rains moving along the coast.

We're getting reports of numerous impassable roads in Galveston and Chambers counties. Highest total from the NWS Houston is 10 inches near State Highway 124 at the bridge near High Island.

9:20am update: Numerous impassable roads reported from Galveston and Chambers Counties. Highest total from @NWSHouston 10" near State Hwy at the bridge- near High Island #khou11 #Htownrush #TurnAroundDontDrown Rain threat through the day pic.twitter.com/v24yYPkZxs — Chita Craft (@chitakhou) September 3, 2018

Beach patrol says they are putting up red flags to warn swimmers of dangerous conditions. So far, not bringing in guard towers.

Businesses along The Strand in Galveston say they are closing until Monday afternoon to street flooding. The water is knee-deep in some parts.

UPDATE: This is downtown #Galveston’s The Strand, check out the street flooding. Business around here say they’re closing at least till noon b/c of it. Water is knee deep in certain parts. Stay dry and careful out there folks! #khou11 #HTownRush pic.twitter.com/xt0clnTLbY — Michelle Choi (@MichelleKHOU) September 3, 2018

The flooding in Galveston is bad news for businesses looking to cash in on Labor Day.

UPDATE: Heavy rain ☔️ still coming down in #Galveston, this is 61st street, we’re headed towards Downtown right now - hearing there’s water starting to collect on some of the streets... bad news for businesses there on Labor Day. #khou11 #HTownRush pic.twitter.com/gFIaiDFazl — Michelle Choi (@MichelleKHOU) September 3, 2018

Showers and thunderstorms continuing to build along the coast. A Flash Flood Warning is out for Galveston, Chambers, and Brazoria counties. Please stay weather aware this Labor Day. #txwx pic.twitter.com/kkp9uBvAKh — NWS Houston (@NWSHouston) September 3, 2018

UPDATE: heavy rain starting to come down in #Galveston. Be safe out there this Labor Day morning everyone, including the holiday goers on the island. Galveston Co under flash flood warning ⚠️ until 8am. #khou11 #HTownRush pic.twitter.com/Blhfmj7yom — Michelle Choi (@MichelleKHOU) September 3, 2018

Grab your umbrellas 🌂, rain jacket, and rain boots this morning, you’re going to need it. And some weights to keep you grounded if you’re in #Galveston! It’s VERY windy, check out the waves! Rain is on again off again, Galveston Co under flash flood warning. #khou11 #HTownRush pic.twitter.com/AZLIE1BNPh — Michelle Choi (@MichelleKHOU) September 3, 2018

