Strangers stop theft of pink Unicorn Snow Cone food truck

On Wednesday, the theft of a snow cone food truck was caught on camera. But it’s not the theft that makes this a wild story. It's how it was recovered.

HOUSTON — Don’t let the look of one Houston food truck fool you. The owners of a pink trailer covered in hearts and unicorns mean business.

The food truck Unicorn Snow Cone has been open since 2019 and specializes in gourmet shaved ice. Check out their Instagram page, and you’ll see pictures of colorful snow cones adorned in rainbow and candy toppings.

On Wednesday, when Yesenia Garcia’s employees were about to start their shift, they realized the food truck had been stolen.

Surveillance video shows it was stolen at 10:22 a.m. from its location near Spring Branch.

Garcia’s husband called police as Garcia went to nearby businesses to look for clues that their cameras recorded.

Video showed two men in a tan truck pull up, hitch the trailer to their truck then drive away.

Garcia posted the video to Facebook, and the tips started rolling in.

“Everyone, like, rallied,” Garcia said. “Because by now, we are getting a huge response. People were commenting, sending tips.”

One of the tips said the trailer had been spotted at a gas station near Airline. Garcia’s husband checked it out and found it parked across the street from the gas station at a business.

Garica showed up, too, called the police and waited for them to arrive, taking cell phone video of the alleged thieves. But then the thieves took off again, this time with Garcia following them. Unfortunately, they were able to get away.

Luckily, Kenneth Jackson, a wrecker driver sitting in a drive thru and listening to police scanners, had heard about the stolen trailer. That’s when he noticed it was behind it and decided he wanted to help.

“I was like, man,” Jackson said. “OK, so I put my food on the side seat, and now he’s behind me, and he tries to go through the parking lot. And he just kind of started trying to dodge me...lose me.”

It didn’t work. With the help of another wrecker, they blocked the thieves who ended up ditching the goods and ran away.

It took a whole bunch of strangers to prove that sometimes you really can catch a unicorn.

“Crazy! You know? It was a blessing,” Garcia said. “It’s amazing, and that’s why Houston is the best! No one messes with Unicorn Snow Cone!”