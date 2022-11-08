Storytelling through a queer lens of color | New art exhibition opens at MATCH

The exhibition, curated by The T.R.U.T.H. Project, will be hosted in the MATCH Gallery until Aug. 21.

HOUSTON — When Kevin Anderson learned his non-profit The T.R.U.T.H. Project was one of this year's Bunnies on the Bayou beneficiaries, he knew exactly what that money would be used for.

"That's when I re-submitted for the exhibition, knowing the importance of it," he said.

The exhibition "And Through Their Eyes Grow Thorns" opens on Aug. 11 at the MATCH Gallery in Midtown.

"The title really looks at the fact that we as queer folk, we're beautiful, like roses," Anderson said. "But when you think of a rose, a rose has thorns there's a level of protection is needed."

Seven different artists' works will be on display through Aug. 21. Most of them being acrylic and oil paintings.

The opening reception will be held from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Aug. 11. An artist talkback is scheduled for Aug. 17 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. On Aug. 21, the closing reception will be held from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

"There's always a need for ensuring that our narrative and our voice is heard," Anderson said.

According to its mission statement, The T.R.U.T.H. Project educates and mobilizes LGBTQ communities of color and their allies through social arts that promote mental, emotional and sexual health.

"That means creating spaces of support for LGBTQ people of color, like our open mic titled heART&SOUL, which is a space where you can give what you've got. You don't have to worry about walking out the door and being harassed. It's for all," Anderson said.

The organization also hosts panel discussions about topics like mental health.

"That's been our focus," Anderson said. "Next year, we hit our 10-year anniversary as a community organization."