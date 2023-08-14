AMBER Alert: 14-year-old girl last seen Sunday in Stafford, Texas

14-year-old Jasmin Murff was last seen at a shopping center along Fountain Lake Circle

STAFFORD, Texas — An AMBER Alert was issued Monday for a 14-year-old girl who has been missing since Sunday.

Jasmin Murff was last seen at a shopping center on Fountain Lake Circle near the Southwest Freeway in Stafford. The Texas Department of Public Safety has Jasmin listed as an "abducted child" and believes she is in grave or immediate danger.

Jasmin is about 5 feet tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds. She has brown hair and eyes and was last seen wearing a zip-up hoodie and brown paisley pants.

If you have seen Jasmin or know of her whereabouts, please call Stafford police at 281-261-3950.