Firefighters respond to burning building at St. Dominic Catholic Church in east Harris County

It happened around 1:36 a.m. Wednesday. The building was being used as an office space, according to the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office.

HOUSTON — A building fire broke out early Wednesday at the St. Dominic Catholic Church in the Sheldon area, according to the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office.

The Sheldon Fire Department responded at 1:36 a.m. to the campus at 8215 Reservoir St. near U.S. Highway 90, where they found an office building burning.

Firefighters were able to extinguish it, but video from the scene showed extensive damage and thick clouds of smoke were still visible.

It appears the structure sits behind the main church building.

HCFMO investigators confirmed no one was injured.