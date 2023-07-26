Spring Branch apartment residents voice frustration with nagging plumbing issues

Residents who live at the Spring Pine Apartments said they're fed up with plumbing issues they claim have plagued them for months.

SPRING BRANCH, Texas — Residents who live at a Spring Branch apartment complex are fed up with the issues they claim have plagued them for months.

They said they pay $1,100 a month for rent to live at the Spring Pine Apartments near the intersection of Gessner and Long Point and they're frustrated that more isn't being done to keep them comfortable in their own homes.

"I have to clean up every night. I have to come in here and mop," one resident said.

Some residents said water floods their bathroom every time the shower runs.

Two doors down, neighbors are dealing with more issues.

"There's water leaking from the walls. There's water leaking from the A/C ducts," Jessica Blanco said.

The residents said temporary fixes have been made, but they're not holding up.

"I'm catching the water so that it won't leak to the other clothes (in a closet)," Zamantha Basilio said.

Residents said the problems with water leaks have been a problem off and on for at least six months.

"The people over there ... they're flooding because we're flooding them out," another resident said.

One resident said that on Tuesday, a manager came to see the issue and told them that they would have someone come out Wednesday. The residents said that person never showed up. No one answered when the emergency after-hours maintenance line was called on Wednesday night.

Later in the night on Wednesday, someone from the maintenance department showed up at the apartments with a property supervisor on the phone. The supervisor didn't want to speak to KHOU 11 News Reporter Deevon Rahming directly but assured the residents that the issue would be addressed Thursday.

Residents said that is an answer they're used to hearing.