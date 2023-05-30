10 years after tragedy, brother of Southwest Inn fire victim carries on legacy

In the years since Matthew Renaud's passing, his brother has taken his memory and used it to help those who wear the uniform he once put on with pride.

HOUSTON — A decade that has seemingly gone by fast for many of us has been at times much longer for families that lost loved ones fighting the Southwest Inn fire in 2013.

Matthew Renaud is one of those heroes gone too soon. But in the years since his passing, his brother has taken his memory and used it to help so many that wear the uniform he once put on with pride.

"Sometimes it feels a lot longer than 10 years," David Renaud said.

Earlier this month, Wildcat Golf Club welcomed some of Houston’s finest for a charity golf tournament. It was hosted by the Captain Renaud Foundation -- a foundation that was started 10 years ago by David Renaud, whose brother was once a member of the Houston Fire Department.

"I miss my brother," Renaud said. "A huge part of my life was taken."

Ten years ago, Matthew Renaud was a Captain at Houston Fire Department Station 51. "Always Rollin'" is that station’s motto because it’s always been one of the busiest HFD stations in the city. On May 31, 2013, the men and women that worked there were called into action when a call about a fire at the Southwest Inn off the Southwest Freeway came in.

Matthew and his fellow firefighters were some of the first to respond. David remembers the final message he sent his brother.

"I can play every minute of that day," he said. "'I know you’re probably busy, be safe and text me when you can.' Of course, I never got a response."

Hours later, the family learned that their brother and son didn’t make it.

"We were about 10 minutes from the hospital when I got the official word that he was gone," Renaud said. "It was the worst day of my life."

In the years since the tragedy, life hasn’t been the same. David’s perspective on his brother’s true impact though has become more clear.

"I hear stories about what he did and what he said," Renaud said. "I think he’d be proud of what we’ve done."

The Captain Renaud Foundation raises money to provide financial assistance to firefighters and families in need. In the 10 years since that fateful day, over $200,000 has been raised.

Matthew gave his life doing his job. David knows his best friend’s purpose is still as strong as ever.