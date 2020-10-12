Book now: Southwest Airlines service returns to Bush Intercontinental Airport in April

Wanna get away? Nearly 50 years after its first flight, Southwest Airlines will return to its roots at IAH.

Nearly 50 years after its first flight, Southwest will return to the first airport it served in Houston. The airline will continue operating at Hobby Airport as well.

Starting April 12, Southwest will offer five non-stop destinations out of IAH: Chicago (Midway), Dallas (Love Field), Denver, Nashville and New Orleans. Tickets are available now at Southwest.com.

"Southwest first served Houston through George Bush Intercontinental, a point in the iconic “Texas Triangle” of original airports linked together on its first day of its operation, June 18, 1971. Southwest served Intercontinental until 1972 and again between 1980 and 2005," the airlines said in a release. "Since landing in Houston, the airline has grown to become one of the largest employers in the city, employing nearly 4,000 People. Additionally, the carrier has also grown to become Hobby Airport’s largest airline, offering up to 161 flights a day to nearly 70 destinations across the United States, Caribbean, and Latin America."

The airline also announced that it is also beginning service to Jackson, Mississippi in June 2021.