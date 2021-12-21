At least one killed in Fort Bend County plane crash, DPS says

There are two different crash sites that are several miles apart. One is near Fulshear. The other is around 4 miles away near Orchard.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — A small plane crashed Tuesday in a rural area of Fort Bend County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Authorities responded to two different scenes - One of them was near Bowser Road southwest of Fulshear in the area of the Brazos River Sportsmen's Club.

Another debris field is several miles south of that location along Highway 36 near Orchard.

A witness told KHOU 11 News they saw a person parachute out of the aircraft and there was smoke visible.

While it wasn't clear what exactly led to the crash, at least one person died, according to Texas DPS.

Wreckage from the plane is scattered in an area just east of the Brazos River.