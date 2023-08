Police said the pilot was able to walk away from the aircraft without any injuries.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ROSENBERG, Texas — A small plane crashed into a fence Wednesday after veering off a runway in Rosenberg, police said.

The pilot was attempting to land at Lane Aviation on FM 2218 near the Southwest Freeway when it overshot the runway and crashed into a white picket fence.

Police said the pilot was able to walk away from the aircraft without any injuries.

It's unknown what caused the plane to go off the runway.