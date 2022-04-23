x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Parents found after small child wandered away from Fulshear home

The little boy told police his name is Corey and appears to be 3 years old. Fulshear police later said the parents were found.
Credit: KHOU 11

FULSHEAR, Texas — The parents of a small child who wandered from home Saturday morning have been located, according to Fulshear police.

The boy was found near an ALDI supermarket on FM on FM 1463 near the Cross Creek Ranch and Westheimer Lakes communities.

Fulshar said the parents were located less than an hour after asking residents for help.

"A few minutes ago we came across a small child who may have unknowingly wandered away from home without his parents knowledge," police said in the original Facebook post.

PLEASE HELP US: A few minutes ago we came across a small child who may have unknowingly wandered away from home without...

Posted by Fulshear Police on Saturday, April 23, 2022

More Videos

In Other News

Woman arrested after police chase from Stafford to Spring