HOUSTON - A brother went missing this week, and now his sister is also missing.

Rogelio Escobar, 65, went missing Sunday. On Tuesday, his 61-year-old sister, Dinora Escobar, went over to his house to look for him and disappeared, too.

Rogelio Escobar’s home is in southwest Houston off Prudence Drive near Buffalo Speedway.

Dinora Escobar’s daughter says it’s not like her mom to go days without contacting her family.

“She’s very close to all of us,” she said. “We have group text messages where we’re always sending pictures to each other. (Saying), ‘How was your day?’ Goodnight.”

Her mother’s 2007 white Chevrolet Uplander minivan is missing, too. She says a back window on the vehicle is taped with cardboard.

Texas Equusearch plans to search for the siblings Saturday.

Houston Police say homicide investigators are involved in the case. Anyone with information is urged to contact HPD.

© 2018 KHOU