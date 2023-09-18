Video shows unsuspecting Houston drivers hit hole covered by water main break

One car had to be pulled from the hole by a tow truck after getting stuck.

HOUSTON — New surveillance video from a doorbell camera shows drivers getting quite the surprise Monday morning when they hit a large hole in the roadway near a water main break.

The video shows drivers, including a big rig, hitting a hole that is concealed by water. While traffic cones were set out to mark the hazard, they were washed aside by the water.

This is at Victory Drive and Leaning Oak Drive in northwest Houston.

One driver told KHOU 11 News that he had not realized there was a hole in the road until he opened his car door.

“Man, I can’t even explain it, it happened so quick,” the driver said. “It really shocked me when I went down.”

A tow truck had to help him pull his car out of the hole.

Rozanne Romero owns a home in front of the hazard and said she reported it on Aug. 25 when she spotted a crack in the road and a water leak. A pothole eventually developed from there.

She said the city came out a few days ago to put some cones marking the hole in the roadway.

Romero said the hazard has been a significant problem for drivers and she has even seen trailers detach from vehicles.

"I hope that the city is responsible, paying for the damages to these people's vehicles because they shouldn't have happened," Romero said. "They should have closed in the street and should work much faster than they did."

Romero said that her house shakes every time a truck or tanker drives by and hits the hole in the road.