Silver Alert issued for missing woman last seen in Houston Wednesday morning

Betty Henry, 87, was last seen Wednesday morning in the 5000 block of Chennault Road. Authorities said her disappearance poses a credible threat to her own safety.
HOUSTON — A Silver Alert was issued for a missing woman who was last seen in Houston Wednesday morning.

According to authorities, Betty Henry is 87 and has a cognitive impairment. She's Black, about 5 feet, 6 inches tall about 150 pounds, has gray hair and brown eyes.

Henry was last seen at about 9 a.m. in the 5000 block of Chennault Road in a gray 2017 Nissan Rogue with Texas license plates: JSY5966.

Authorities said Henry's disappearance poses a credible threat to her own health and safety.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Houston Police Department at 832-394-1840.

