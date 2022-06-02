Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee and HPD partner for vaccination event in south Houston

Members of HPD were able to get tested and vaccinated during the event, which was also tailored to children and seniors.

HOUSTON — Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee partnered with the Houston Police Department for a COVID-19 vaccination outreach event this weekend.

Lee also used the opportunity to remind people that the pandemic is not over, just days after the United States hit 900,000 COVID-related deaths.

"I stand here every week, because it's 900,000...but soon it will be a million," Lee said. "These are a million mothers and fathers. These are grandparents. These are college students. These are high school students. These are babies."

The event, which was held at HPD's South Central Command Station, was the 70th COVID-19 vaccination site and 78th COVID-19 testing site led by Lee.

According to reports from the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, at least 301 officers died due to COVID-19 in 2021.