Activists gather for vigil, caravan to end sex trafficking

Roughly 79,000 minors are victims of sex trafficking each year across the state of Texas, according to the UT Austin School of Social Work.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — A call to action led by activists, faith leaders and business owners is what brought dozens of people out to the Sharpstown Mall parking lot Sunday afternoon.

"We want to bring a lot more attention to what’s happening here locally," community leader Ivan Sanchez said.

What Sanchez said is happening on what’s known as the Bissonnet Track between the Southwest Freeway and Sam Houston Tollway is disturbing.

"It is shameful that we cannot drive with our kids out in Bissonnet without seeing victims, to some very malicious people that are trafficking our kids," he said.

Roughly 79,000 minors are victims of sex trafficking each year across the state of Texas, according to the UT Austin School of Social Work.

"On average, 50 to 75 potential victims can be seen in public view in the Bissonnet Triangle per weekend," Sanchez said.

For people like Dr. Nissi Hamilton, the startling statistics are fueling a passion to end these crimes.

"I am a child sex trafficking survivor," Hamilton said.

They're calling for more resources at the city and state level.

"Our mothers are selling our babies at the most fastest rate that I’ve ever seen in my entire life and it disgusts me, because of lack of resources, because of lack of income, because of lack of education," Hamilton said.

In the meantime, the activists who gathered Sunday are hitting the streets asking for an all-hands-on-deck approach.

"Victims as young as 11 years old have been seen walking the streets of Bissonnet," Sanchez said.

They know lives are depending on it.

"So, please, parents stand up, please, advocates stand up," Hamilton said.

Earlier this summer, the City of Houston started placing roadblocks on Bissonnet to deter crime while also going after the pimps. The City is also planning a clean-up event on Aug. 26 to tackle some of the illegal dumping in the area.