What was initially believed to be a dead woman was actually a sex doll, investigators say

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez initially tweeted that a woman's body was found along Brunswick Street and foul play was suspected.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said his department responded to what he called a "false call" on Wednesday afternoon.

Gonzalez initially tweeted that a woman's body was found along Brunswick Street near E Mount Houston and Hirsch roads. He also said that foul play was suspected in her death.

Homicide investigators were sent to the scene in northeast Harris County.

But, hours later, he tweeted again saying that "upon closer inspection," it was "not a body."

A KHOU 11 photographer at the scene found out that it was actually a sex doll that had investigators fooled.