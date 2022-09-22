Sherwood Academy in Magnolia safe to re-enter after fumes from repairs made some sick, MCSO says

Several people were evaluated for "possible exposure to a respiratory irritant," the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said. Three adults went to the hospital.

MAGNOLIA, Texas — Several adults and children were evaluated by emergency crews Thursday at Sherwood Academy in Magnolia.

Crews were repairing the school when fumes from the project started making people sick. More than a dozen students and staff were treated at the scene and three adults went to the hospital.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, Magnolia Fire Department and EMS were called to the school on Tamina Road near Revelwood Drive. MCSO said several people are being evaluated for "possible exposure to a respiratory irritant" after workers using epoxy to repair chairs made them sick.

Nineteen people were checked out as a precaution. No kids were taken to the hospital.

The building was cleared to re-enter just before 11:30 a.m.