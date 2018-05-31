PASADENA, Texas - Several Pasadena ISD students on their way to graduation suffered minor injuries Thursday after a crash involving multiple school buses.

District officials say four to five buses were involved in the accident on Beltway 8 South near Blackhawk. They say nine students are being treated for minor injuries.

The buses were carrying students from Pasadena Memorial High School en route to NRG Stadium for graduation. Backup buses have been sent to transport them.

Parents are being advised to pick up their students at NRG Stadium -- not at the crash site.

This story will be updated with more details as they become available.

