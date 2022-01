The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the man was taken to an area hospital in unknown condition.

HOUSTON — A woman was killed and a man was shot Monday in southeast Houston, according to police.

The Houston Police Department said the shooting happened in the 11700 block of Segrest Drive around 8 p.m.

The man was taken to an area hospital in unknown condition.

This is a developing story and updates will be added once they become available.