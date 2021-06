Check back for updates to this developing story.

MATAGORDA COUNTY, Texas — The U.S. Coast Guard has joined the search for a missing child in the waters off Matagorda County.

The Coast Guard confirmed to KHOU 11 News that the search has been underway since Sunday afternoon.

The 10-year-old was last seen in the water near Jetty Park in Matagorda.

The search was still active as of Monday morning.