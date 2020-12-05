School districts altering graduation ceremonies amid COVID-19

Some are planning virtual celebrations while others will host in-person events.

HOUSTON — every parents dream to see their kids walk across the stage.

But that dream was put on hold for many during this pandemic.

Now that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has allowed school districts to hold graduation ceremonies, many students and parents are relieved.

"Even if its outdoors and that she is going to be crossing the stage and we are going to be there. And she can enjoy the moment. Cause that is once in a lifetime," said Sandra Maldonado a mother of a local high school senior.

Sandra's daughter is Briana Maldonado, a high school student at Humble ISD, which is one of the school districts that is planning on hosting graduation ceremonies in July.

And other school districts have plans for outdoor ceremonies in June.

It's a dream come true for many students.

"Walking across the stage would make me feel like I just ran a marathon. I ran and made it. And I would feel very happy and excited," said Briana Maldonado.

But some families won’t have that special moment.

HISD is the largest school district in Texas and one of several that will be hosting graduations virtually this month.

The news is a little disheartening for some.

"I am happy they are taking the measures to keep everyone safe. But it's obviously disappointing to have worked so hard and not be able to walk across the stage," said Madie Giles, an HISD student. "I think it would be very hard to keep kids apart at a very But it is still disappointing."

And although very heartbreaking, some are trying to remain optimistic for the future.

"I still have college to go through hopefully the graduation there will be better," Giles said.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is hosting a city-wide virtual celebration on June 5. The details are still being finalized by city officials, but the celebrations will take place outdoors at school campuses following strict safety measures.

School district that are hosting Virtual Graduations in May:

Houston ISD

Galena Park ISD

YES Prep

School districts that will host Outdoor Graduation Ceremonies in June

Katy ISD

Pearland ISD

School Districts that will host Graduation Ceremonies in July

Clear Creek ISD

Pasadena ISD

Humble ISD

Tomball ISD

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Great news if you watch TV with an antenna