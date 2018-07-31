SANTA FE, Texas -- Public school officials Monday officially accepted tens of thousands of dollars worth of donations that flooded into the district after a May 18 shooting at Santa Fe High School.

The donations included cash, some of which is designated for security items for the school’s police department, as well as $220,000 worth of guns, ammunition and weapons training for the district’s security staff.

The weapons were important for the district’s expanded police force to have for the next school year, school board President J.R. “Rusty” Norman said.

